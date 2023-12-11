Kothagudem: Nava Vocational Training Institute introduces six months course in fire and industrial safety

Fire and industrial safety course is being offered free of cost and students would be given a stipend of Rs 1,250 per month

By Telangana Today Published Date - 09:30 PM, Mon - 11 December 23

Kothagudem: Paloncha based Nava Vocational Training Institute has introduced a six months course in fire and industrial safety.

The institute is being run by Nava Limited as part of its CSR initiative. The course is being offered free of cost and students would be given a stipend of Rs 1,250 per month. Students aged 20 to 26 years and completed engineering diploma or B Tech are eligible.

Assistance would be given to secure jobs to the students after completion of the course, said the company vice president LV Sharath Babu in a statement here on Monday. Those interested could contact the numbers: 94942 51018 or 80969 99384 for more details.