Kothagudem: Paloncha municipality dumping yard turns health hazard

By James Edwin Published Date - 07:33 PM, Sat - 21 October 23

A dumping yard at Shiva Nagar in Paloncha town in Kothagudem district turned into a health hazard to the residents.

Kothagudem: Residents of several colonies on the outskirts of Paloncha town in the district are facing serious health hazards, allegedly because of a dumping yard at Shiva Nagar area in the town.

In addition to causing trouble to the residents, the dumping yard has also been posing a threat to the environment as the workers set nearly 10 feet high heaps of garbage on fire, turning the situation extremely unhygienic for the residents in the vicinity.

The dumping yard located on the Paloncha and Mulkalapalli main road is also causing inconvenience to commuters passing on the road. The smoke coming from the burning garbage heap is often reducing visibility.

Speaking to Telangana Today, a resident, Kanagala Anantha Ramulu complained that a thick column of smoke was engulfing the colonies as the garbage is burning round the clock. It is a very unscientific way of disposing of the garbage, he said. Several appeals to Paloncha Municipality authorities and protests demanding to shift the dumping yard have evoked no response. The situation is very troublesome for elders and kids as the garbage contains plastic waste and toxic fumes of burning plastic are choking them. Respiratory diseases are on the rise among the locals, he lamented.

Ramulu said the fumes have been causing respiratory diseases among the residents in Vanama Nagar, Indira Nagar, Jayamma Colony, Vikalangula Colony, Srinivas Colony and Telangana Colony.

He further informed that the dumping yard was located in a reserve forest area much against forest laws. The burning dumping yard was damaging the greenery in the forest area and surrounding hillocks. Complaints have been made to the district forest officials but no action was taken so far, he added.

The dumping yard is also obstructing a 60 feet municipal road that connects Vanama Nagar, Indira Nagar and others as the garbage is dumped on the road. Two acres of government land is allotted to set up a dumping yard at Kuntinagulagudem located far away from residential areas, but municipal officials have not begun shifting the dumping yard, he said.

The dumping yard has become a health hazard to over 3, 000 families. It has become tough to sleep at night as the smoke entering the houses creates a very uncomfortable situation, complained 56-year-old resident M Renuka.

The Municipal Commissioner and Sanitary Inspector were not available for comment on the issue.

