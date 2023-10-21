Sangareddy artist draws Bathukamma on nail, leaf and paper

A seasoned artist from Sangareddy has come up with a variety of artworks on Bathukamma, the festival of flowers, which is being celebrated in Telangana

By T.Karnakar Reddy Published Date - 06:57 PM, Sat - 21 October 23

Bathukamma Artwork by Gundu Shiva Kumar.

Sangareddy: A seasoned artist from Sangareddy has come up with a variety of artworks on Bathukamma, the festival of flowers, which is being celebrated in Telangana.

Gundu Shiva Kumar, an artist from Anantha Sagar village in Narayankhed mandal, has made Bathukamma using a bangles in a variety of colours. In another work, he painted a micro Bathukamma on his fingernail. Shiva Kumar, known for his artwork on sacred fig leaves, has also carved a Bathukamma portrait on a leaf. On another leaf, he carved a Telangana woman in traditional attire carrying the Bathukamma.

Kumar, who is also well-versed in different kinds of paintings, had also drawn a Bathukamma with acrylic watercolours on paper. The painting had some important monuments located across Telangana in the backdrop such as the Kakatiya Thoranam, Golconda Fort, Yadadri Temple and so on, apart from one of a woman carrying Bathukamma towards the lake for immersion. In another work, he used his tongue as a brush to paint a Bathukamma on paper. In a soft pastel drawing, Kumar drew a traditional Telangana woman’s portrait, who was carrying Bathukamma.

He began these artworks since the Engilapula Bathukamma. He has completed seven different artworks on Bathukamma so far. Speaking to Telangana Today, Kumar said the festival had a strong impact on his mind because he had grown up watching his mother and sisters making and playing with Bathukamma every year.

The works were a reflection of thoughts he had on the festival, he said.

Also Read Bathukamma celebrated at NIT Warangal