Kothagudem: Scouts and Guides told to serve the needy

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 06:47 PM, Tue - 18 October 22

Bharat Scouts and Guides Singareni Collieries District Commissioner, K Srinivas Rao speaking at a meeting in Kothagudem on Tuesday.

Kothagudem: Bharat Scouts and Guides should always be prepared to help the needy as the uniform stands for service, suggested SCCL DGM (PW), Bharat Scouts and Guides Singareni Collieries District Commissioner, K Srinivas Rao.

He addressed a gathering at the two-day district adult leaders meet of Bharat Scouts and Guides Singareni Collieries District Association at the Singareni District Headquarters. Unit leaders from different parts of Singareni areas participated in the programme, said a release here on Tuesday.

Srinivas Rao said that Scouts and Guides have to strive to inculcate their motto of service among the societal members. Scouts and Guides have great respect and are known for modesty in the society.

The meeting was aimed to train and prepare Scouts and Guides Rangers so that they could show their talents in the programmes that were going to be organised at the district level and the State level.

The District Commissioner directed the association office bearers to come up with service programmes useful to the society and assured that SCCL management would provide necessary support for their service activities.

Singareni Colliery District Guides Commissioner Ch Sharada, its joint secretary Hymavathi, senior personnel officer, Bharat Scouts and Guides Singareni Colliery District Assistant Commissioner Sushil Kumar, District Training Commissioner K Bhaskar, ASOC P. Sainiranjan, District Organizing Commissioner V Venkataswamy others participated in the meeting.