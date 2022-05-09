Kothagudem secures 3rd rank in Niti Aayog rankings

Kothagudem: Kothagudem district has secured the third rank in quality of education in the country, out of 112 aspirational districts selected by the NITI Aayog, informed District Collector Anudeep Durishetty.

Expressing happiness at the achievement in a statement he said NITI Aayog released the Delta Rankings-2022 on Monday. Kothagudem was the only district from Telangana in the top five list of aspirational districts providing quality education in India.

The top five in the rankings were Muzaffarpur in Bihar, Malkangiri in Odisha, Kothagudem in Telangana, Chatra in Jharkhand and Yadgir in Karnataka, Durishetty informed.