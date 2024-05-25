MLC Tata challenges Tummala for debate on agriculture sector in Telangana

Khammam: BRS district president, MLC Tata Madhusudhan has challenged Agriculture Minister Tummala Nageswara Rao to come for debate on development of agriculture sector in Telangana.

The MLC condemned the minister’s comments against former minister T Harish Rao. He said he was ready for a public debate to discuss whether farmers benefitted in the BRS regime or in Congress rule, at the minister’s native place Gandugulapalli, in Khammam or in Hyderabad.

Speaking to the media here on Saturday, Madhusudhan said that the minister shamelessly said that the former Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao neglected the farming sector.

The minister made such comments even as he knows the condition of the farming sector before 2014 and after. Nageswara Rao, who worked as a minister twice in the past, should explain why failed to think about building a project like the Bhakta Ramadasu project in Palair.

It was the Chandrashekhar Rao’s government that completed the project to provide irrigation facilities to Palair constituency.

The minister rather outrageously claimed that Rythu Bandhu was not given in a proper manner and he should recall that Rs 72, 000 crore was credited into farmers accounts when Nageswara Rao was in Chandrashekhar Rao’s Cabinet, Madhusudhan noted.

Nageswara Rao should explain whether the farmers in his native village in Kothagudem district received Rythu Bandhu or not and should be ready for a debate on the state of electricity supply to agriculture in the previous BRS regime and in Congress rule, the MLC stated.

Khammam was made hub for oil palm production in the BRS regime and Nageswara Rao who once cultivated only paddy was now growing oil palm.

The Congress party promised to pay Rs 500 for paddy, but now the Chief Minister, Agriculture and Civil Supplies Ministers were making contradictory statements on the issue, Madhusudhan alleged.

The Congress government failed to deliver all the promises it made to the farmers and the public were not to trust the party anymore, he said. He appealed to the graduate voters to cast their first preference vote to the BRS nominee in Warangal-Nalgonda-Khammam graduates constituency MLC bye-polls.