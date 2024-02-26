Kothagudem: SFI district level talent test held on Monday

Around 100 students from 87 schools across Kothagudem attended the district level talent test

A book ‘Bhagat Singh Veelunama’ presented to students appeared for SFI district level talent test in Kothagudem.

Kothagudem: The Students Federation of India (SFI) district committee conducted district level talent test here on Monday for the students who excelled in mandal level talent test held on February 19 and 20.

Around 100 students from 87 schools across the district attended the test. Vivekavardhini Educational Institutions head MVS Chaudhary, Triveni Educational Institutions head G Jagadish and SFI district president Bayya Abhimanyu addressed the students prior to the test.

They said that several organisations used to conduct talent tests in the past but that practice has now disappeared and now only SFI was conducting talent tests. Talent tests were very useful for students to prepare for public examinations and make them mentally strong.

SFI district secretary B Veerabhadram informed that consolation prizes would be given to every student who appeared in the district level examination besides cash prizes to the top three performers.

The federation leaders presented each student with a book ‘Bhagat Singh Veelunama’ and called upon them to excel in life with his inspiration. After the completion of the answer sheets evaluation a meeting would be organised to distribute prizes to the students.

SFI district vice president S Bhupender, assistant secretaries Manda Nagakrishna, J Bhavya, district committee member Ch Ram Charan and others were present.