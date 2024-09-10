Kothagudem: Sniffer dog Shiny dies of illness, police hold grand farewell

Additional SP Pankaj Paritosh said the death of Shiny, who was skilled in detecting explosive materials, was a loss for the district police.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 10 September 2024, 10:38 PM

Police officials and staff took part in the funeral procession of sniffer dog Shiny in Kothagudem.

Kothagudem: Police sniffer dog Shiny, who was working in the district police dog squad, died due to illness.

She breathed her last on Tuesday after suffering from blood cancer for the past one month. Additional SP Pankaj Paritosh said the death of Shiny, who was skilled in detecting explosive materials, was a loss for the district police.

Born in the year 2014, Shiny joined the district police dog squad in 2016 and has been rendering services for about ten years. She played a crucial role in detecting land mines in Maoist affected areas and during VIP tours in the district. More than 30 explosives were detected by Shiny.

Floral tributes paid to Shiny and the last rites were performed at the district police headquarters. Yellandu DSP Chandrabhanu, Kothagudem DSP Abdul Rahman, one-town CI Karunakar, RI (Admin) Lal Babu, RI (Operations) Ravi, officers and staff were present.