Kothagudem SP asks court duty officers to increase conviction rate

By | Published: 9:36 pm

Kothagudem: Superintendent of Police Sunil Dutt on Saturday asked the court duty officers to perform their duties responsibly. The SP held a meeting with court duty officers here and told them to take measures towards conviction of persons accused in criminal cases. There should be accountability and commitment to clear pending cases.

“The progress of court cases has to be intimated to higher officials and there should be effective coordination with investigating officers. There should be scientific approach in submitting evidence to the courts to ensure justice to the victims and punishment to the criminals,” he said.

Steps have to be taken to increase conviction rate so that the public’s faith in police would be strengthened, he added.

