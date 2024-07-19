Kothagudem SP asks police to be available to public amid heavy rains

B Rohith Raju inspected low lying areas on the banks of river Kinnerasani on Friday.

Kothagudem: Superintendent of Police B Rohith Raju inspected Kinnerasani reservoir at Paloncha in the district on Friday and took stock of the situation in view of heavy inflows into the reservoir due to rains for the last two days.

The SP enquired the officials about project inflow, outflow and storage details. Later he visited the low lying areas on the banks of Kinnerasani river as well as an under construction bridge between Rajapuram and Yanambailu villages.

Rohith Raju advised the public living in low lying areas to be vigilant in view of heavy rains forecast for the next two days. Officials and staff of Paloncha rural police station should be available to the public at all times and alert those living low lying areas when water was released from Kinnerasani reservoir to prevent untoward incidents from happening, he suggested.

Information about the situation in every village under the limits of the police station should be collected and if necessary, the police should reach the villages to support the people, he added.