Kothagudem: Tensions prevails after Podu farmers clash with Forest officials

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 05:09 PM, Sat - 24 September 22

Kothagudem: Tension prevailed at Bandarugumpu village of Aswaraopet mandal in the district after a clash between podu farmers and Forest department personnel.

It was said that Forest officials and personnel along with the local police tried to stop the podu farmers who were engaged in ploughing a forest land on the outskirts of the village. Heated arguments between the podu farmers, both men and women, and the forest and police personnel ensued, after which the police took several persons into custody. This was opposed by the podu cultivators, leading to a clash. One woman was injured and fell unconscious in the melee.

The villagers complained that Forest personnel took away their cattle and ploughs. Speaking to the media, the villagers said they were cultivating the land for the last 20 years and it was now that the Forest personnel were stopping them. They demanded action against the forest personnel.

Forest and police officials explained to the villagers that the government was planning to issue pattas to podu farmers and that they could cultivate the land after receiving pattas.