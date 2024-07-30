Kothagudem: Travelling on this road turns nightmare for commuters

Due to the recent rains a six kilometre stretch from head post office centre to Hemachandrapuram has turned dangerous as three to four feet sized potholes developed on the road.

By James Edwin Published Date - 30 July 2024, 09:10 PM

Travelling on Kothagudem-Yellandu bypass road is turning out to be a nightmare for the commuters.

Kothagudem: Travelling on the Kothagudem-Yellandu bypass road is turning out to be a nightmare for the commuters as the road was full of potholes. Hundreds of coal laden tippers and trucks carrying heavy goods pass on the road every day. Due to the recent rains a six kilometre stretch from head post office centre to Hemachandrapuram has turned dangerous as three to four feet sized potholes developed on the road.

It was said that in the last one week, over 10 commuters have suffered injuries after they fell on the road while traversing the stretch. When it rains the trouble would be doubled the commuters could not spot rain water covered potholes.There are two churches, the ZP office, the DSP office, an LIC office, a Government Junior College, R&B office, an Eidgah and District Police Headquarters located on this stretch. Coal tippers going to Yellandu and Nava Bharat are diverted onto this road till 10 pm to avoid inconvenience to residents in Kothagudem town.

Speaking to Telangana Today, a resident, Damodar, of Shashagiri Nagar located by the side of the road lamented that children go to their school either by foot or by auto rickshaws every day. The drivers of trucks and cars often drive on the road in a zigzag manner to avoid the potholes and such driving has been posing danger to the lives of children, he said.A SCCL employee, VA Swamy who goes to Tekulapally to attend to his duties worried that the night journey on the road stretch was nothing but a hellish experience. Same was the opinion of a Kothagudem resident M Srinivas.

The residents of Kothagudem also complained that huge potholes beneath a road under the bridge on Kothagudem-Bhadrachalam road have been causing inconvenience to the locals. The local MLA and officials concerned should take immediate steps to repair the roads, the residents demanded.