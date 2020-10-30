Kothagudem: Youth stabs girl for asking him to marry her

Jakkula Sandeep of Satyanarayanapuram and Jaladi Sowjanya (18) of Yellandulapadu area in Yellandu town were in love for the past one year, source said

By | Published: 9:34 pm

Kothagudem: A youth attacked his girl friend with a knife and injured her grievously for asking him to marry her, at Satyanarayanapuram village in Yellandu mandal in the district.

The incident occurred late on Thursday evening. Jakkula Sandeep of Satyanarayanapuram and Jaladi Sowjanya (18) of Yellandulapadu area in Yellandu town were in love for the past one year, source said. For the past several weeks, the girl has been asking Sandeep to marry her and the latter was not interested in her proposal. In a bid to eliminate the girl, he asked her to come to the outskirts of the village in the night to discuss their marriage.

Believing him, Sowjanya reached the spot and they had an heated argument over the issue. The accused stabbed the girl with a kitchen knife and later surrendered to police. Based on his information, police rushed to the spot where the girl was attacked.

The girl with 11 knife injuries on her body was rushed to District Hospital in Khammam for treatment and was said to be in a stable condition. Based on the complaint lodged by her mother, Subhadra, police booked a case against the accused under IPC Sections 376,307 and Section 4 of POCSO Act, Yellandu CI, Ramesh said.

