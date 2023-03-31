Kothagudem’s Nagul Meera dargah model for religious harmony

Kothagudem: The Hazarath Nagul Meera Moulachan Dargah Shareef at Satyanarayanapuram of Yellandu mandal in the district is a classic example of religious harmony and integrity.

Both Hindus and Muslims come together to celebrate Sri Rama Navami and Lord Rama Pattabhishekam. Large numbers of devotees of both the religions attend the annual ceremony with utmost devotion. Hindu priests assisted by the local Muslims conduct the ceremony similar to the event that takes place at Sri Seetha Ramachandra Swamy Temple, Bhadrachalam in the district. The dargah comes alive with vedic chants during the ceremony.

The dargah committee, comprising both Muslims and Hindus, headed by A Lakshminarayana made silver idols of Lord Rama, Goddess Seetha, Lakshmana and Lord Hanuman all together weighing 80 kilograms for the celebration of Sri Rama Navami and Lord Rama Pattabhishekam.

Speaking to Telangana Today, a member of the committee, Putta Srinivas informed that though Sri Rama Navami and Lord Rama Pattabhishekam were celebrated for the last nine years, the celebrations had gained prominence in the last three years.

The festivities like homams and others begin a week before Sri Rama Navami is celebrated at the beautifully decorated dargah. “All the villagers take part in the celebrations cutting across religious faiths,” Srinivas, who is associated with the dargah for the last 18 years, said.

According to him, the Nagul Meera dagarh came into existence as a ‘swayambhu’ (self-manifested) in 1972. The dargah’s Urs Shareef takes place on amavasya (new moon day) of Karthika masam every year and attracts thousands of people of all faiths from across the State.

“I have been attending Sri Rama Navami as well as Urs Shareef at the dargah regularly. The place signifies inter-religious harmony, mutual trust, respect and understanding among people of different faiths” said Saik Saleem of Yellandu.