Valmidi temple will be developed on par with Bhadradi: Errabelli

Telangana government is spending Rs 11.40 crore on the development of the Valmidi temple, said Errabelli Dayakar Rao

By Telangana Today Published Date - 09:25 PM, Thu - 30 March 23

Minister Errabelli Dayakar Rao at Valmidi temple on Thursday.

Jangaon: Stating that Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao was keen on developing a spiritual tourism circuit in the district, Panchayat Raj and Rural Development Minister Errabelli Dayakar Rao said the Sita Ramachandra Swamy temple at Valmidi village in the district would be developed on par with the Bhadrachalam Sita Ramachandra Swamy temple.

The government was spending Rs 11.40 crore on the development of the temple, he said after participating in the Sita Rama celestial wedding at the temple on Thursday. “As a part of the development, we are laying a road to the temple located on the hillocks,” he said.

Rao along with his wife and Errabelli Charitable Trust chairperson Usha presented the silk clothes to the presiding deity at the temple. The Minister also announced a Rs 5 lakh for the Sri Rama Navami celebrations at the temple.