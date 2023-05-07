Krithi Shetty inaugurates mall in Mancherial

The hordes of youngsters and movie goers belonging to several parts of the Mancherial district made a beeline to the mall for a glimpse of Shetty, who had arrived at the town for the first time
Mancherial: MLA Nadipelli Diwakar Rao along with film actress Krithi Shetty inaugurated the Chennai Shopping Mall here on Saturday.
Rao said that the mall was known for selling clothes and jewelry at affordable prices. Meanwhile, hordes of youngsters and movie goers belonging to several parts of the Mancherial district made a beeline to the mall for a glimpse of Shetty, who had arrived at the town for the first time.
Shetti danced to a song, enthralling her fans. Showroom managing directors M Venkat Reddy and Shashidhar Reddy were present.