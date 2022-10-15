KRTA delegation meets former Prime Minister Deve Gowda

JDS was among the first to welcome the TRS’ foray into national politics with rechristened BRS saying that the BRS would bring about a qualitative change in national politics.

Bengaluru: Former Prime Minister and Janata Dal (S) supremo HD Deve Gowda on Saturday said Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao’s Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) would play a crucial role in national politics in the coming days.

Speaking at a meeting with a delegation of Karnataka Rashtra Telangana Association (KRTA), led by its founder-president Sundeep Kumara Makthala at his residence in Bengaluru, the former PM hailed the decision of Chandrashekhar Rao to foray into national politics with BRS.

Deve Gowda informed the KRTA delegation, which also had its secretary general EV Satish and other office bearers, that he would extend the support of his party JDS for the BRS in Karnataka. Deve Gowda, who has a long association with the Telangana movement and Chandrashekhar Rao, said he was proud of the long association.

The former PM said he had attended the Warangal public gathering organized by the TRS in Telangana and considered it a very important event in his political life. He exuded confidence that the BRS would become a force to reckon with in the coming days in national politics. The former PM also hailed KRTA for its contribution to strengthening cultural ties between Telangana and Karnataka.

Makthala said that in the coming days, the Association would take up activities in the districts coming in the erstwhile Hyderabad state under Nizam. The KRTA was launched in 2012 by Makthala, with the association popularizing Telangana culture and heritage in Karnataka.