CM KCR visits TRS (BRS) office in Delhi

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 10:46 PM, Tue - 11 October 22

Hyderabad: Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao on Tuesday visited the new office of the Telangana Rashtra Samithi (now Bharat Rashtra Samithi) at Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel Marg in the national capital. He inspected the ongoing renovation and repair works where he made suggestions pertaining to certain rooms including his office.

This is his first visit to Delhi after the TRS evolved into the BRS as a national party. The two-storied building was taken on lease by the party a few months ago and it will continue to function as the party’s headquarters in Delhi. As a permanent building of the party is currently under construction at Vasant Vihar, the party leadership opted for a rented premises for a temporary office.

Chandrashekhar Rao, who attended the last rites of Samajwadi Party founder and former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Mulayam Singh Yadav in Saifai of Etawah district in Uttar Pradesh, earlier in the day reached Delhi on Tuesday evening. During his visit to the party office, he gave specific instructions to the party functionaries on arrangements pertaining to the meetings of the party leaders and also for media conferences.