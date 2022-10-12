CM KCR inspects party office in New Delhi

Hyderabad: Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao on Wednesday inspected the ongoing construction work on the new office building of the Telangana Rashtra Samithi (now Bharat Rashtra Samithi) at Vasant Vihar in Delhi.

He went around the building and enquired about the progress of works with representatives of the construction agency. He is understood to have made several suggestions for enhancing the design and look of the building. He also asked the engineering teams to expedite the work.

The TRS (BRS) took up construction of its party headquarters in the national capital, on a land measuring 1,100 sq.metres (plot no. 2 & 6) at Vasant Vihar in New Delhi, allotted by the President of India, for the party to establish its office.

Chandrashekhar Rao, who had attended the last rites of Samajwadi Party founder and Uttar Pradesh former Chief Minister Mulayam Singh Yadav in Saifai of Etawah district in Uttar Pradesh, had reached Delhi on Tuesday evening. He then visited the temporary office of the party in the national capital, at Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel Marg, and inspected the ongoing renovation and repair works there.

He is likely to be in Delhi for the next couple of days. He is also expected to meet representatives of like-minded political and civic forces as well as experts on different subjects during his stay in Delhi.

The party supremo is accompanied by Roads and Buildings Minister Vemula Prashant Reddy, Rajya Sabha members J Santosh Kumar, D Damodar Rao and Vaddiraju Ravichandra along with Vaastu expert Suddala Sudhakar Teja among others.