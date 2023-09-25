Krushi Cooperative Urban Bank case suspect arrested by Telangana CID

Hyderabad: The Telangana Crime Investigation Department arrested a suspect who is allegedly involved in Krushi Cooperative Urban Bank case.

The man Kagithala Sreedhar (51), Director of Krushi Co-operative Urban Bank, Ranigunj, Secunderabad, now residing in Andhra Pradesh is a suspect in the case along with chairman and managing director K Venkateshwara Rao and other directors for misappropriation of Rs. 36.37 crore.

A case was registered at Mahankali police station in 2001 against them and later transferred to the CID for thorough investigation.

Sreedhar was not attending the court proceedings and hence the court issued NBW against him. A special team caught him at Palakollu mandal in West Godavari district of A.P State and arrested him.

