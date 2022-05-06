KT Rama Rao commissions ORR drip irrigation system in Hyderabad

Published: Updated On - 03:50 PM, Fri - 6 May 22

Hyderabad: Municipal Administration and Urban Development Minister KT Rama Rao on Friday commissioned the drip irrigation system along the Outer Ring Road (ORR) .

The median and avenue along the 158 km ORR is now embedded with an advanced drip irrigation system for watering the plantations along the expressway. The system is being set up to ensure the healthy growth of saplings and also to cut down the expenditure on watering the saplings.

Currently, saplings are being watered manually through water tankers and this system in addition to reducing expenditure will avoid wastage of water.

Hyderabad Growth Corridor Limited (HGCL) has taken up median and avenue plantation along the ORR in addition to the large number of plantations taken up under Telangana Ku Haritha Haram.

Taking to Twitter Urban Development Special Chief Secretary Arvind Kumar said that six crore per year will be saved due to this method adopted.

