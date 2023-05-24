KT Rama Rao meets Nikki Haley in US

Industries Minister KT Rama Rao he had discussed economy, elections and exchanged views on politics at large with Haley.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 10:43 AM, Wed - 24 May 23

Hyderabad: Industries Minister KT Rama Rao met former United Nations Ambassador and Governor of South Carolina Nikki Haley and discussed strategic importance of Hyderabad & Telangana in the larger context of US – India relations.

“It was an absolute pleasure interacting with @NikkiHaley Former UN Ambassador & Governor of South Carolina. Briefed her on the strategic importance of Hyderabad & Telangana in the larger context of US – India relations,” he tweeted.

The Minister said he had discussed economy, elections and exchanged views on politics at large with Haley. He also wished

her the best as she runs for the office of President of the United States.

It was an absolute pleasure interacting with @NikkiHaley Former UN Ambassador & Governor of South Carolina Briefed her on the strategic importance of Hyderabad & Telangana in the larger context of US – India relations Also discussed economy, elections and exchanged views on… pic.twitter.com/PDyxnbwu3b — KTR (@KTRBRS) May 23, 2023