KT Rama Rao promises development of Old City

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 01:33 PM, Tue - 19 April 22

File Photo

Hyderabad: Industries Minister KT Rama Rao on Tuesday said the State government would develop the old city on lines of other areas of the city.

“There will be no bias when it comes to developing the older parts of the city. So many developmental works are taken up in Hyderabad parliamentary segment although there are no local or assembly elections. It shows our commitment,” he said after laying the foundation stone for the renovation of Sardar Mahal.

The Minister inaugurated various developmental works in the old city including the six lane Bahadurpura flyover, a musical and lighting fountain at Mir Alam Tank, foundation for a new police station building at Kalapather and Mir Alam Mandi and among other works totaling to nearly Rs. 500 crore.

The Minister further said that the Sardar Mahal would be developed into a cultural center and would also have a museum and hotel. He said Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi and local MLA Mumtaz Ahmed Khan had urged him to initiate a few more works which would certainly be done.

To a demand from Owaisi for naming the Bahadurpura flyover after the founder of Jamia Nizamia Islamic seminary, Moulana Hafiz Mohammed Anwaarullah Farooqui Fazeelath Jung, the Minister said that the GHMC commissioner would issue necessary instructions in this regard.

Double bedroom house works in Falaknuma and other areas were progressing fast. Due to the pandemic, the works were affected, but would be completed in the next four to five months.

He said that after the KCR government came to power in Telangana, the public were not instigated on grounds of caste, creed or religion. “We believe in the politics of construction and not destruction. At no point have we instigated the public on religious grounds neither will we do it. Anyone doing (communal politics) was not spared and will not be spared, strict action will be taken,” he said, adding that it was everyone’s responsibility to teach a lesson and put in control those who are indulging in communal politics.

The Minister said that the government is studying the proposals for registration of notorized properties and soon a decision will be taken.

