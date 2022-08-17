KT Rama Rao urges PM’s intervention to rescind order in Bilkis Bano case

Hyderabad: TRS working president and Minister K T Rama Rao on Wednesday criticised the Gujarat government’s decision to grant remission to 11 convicts in the case pertaining to the gang-rape of Bilkis Bano and murder of seven members of her family during the 2002 riots in Gujarat. He urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to intervene and nullify the Gujarat government’s order.

Dear PM @narendramodi Ji, If you had really meant what you spoke about Respecting women, urge you to intervene & rescind the Gujarat Govt remission order releasing 11 Rapists 🙏 Sir, it is nauseating to put it mildly & against MHA order. Need you to show sagacity to the Nation — KTR (@KTRTRS) August 17, 2022

Referring to the Prime Minister’s Independence Day speech, Rama Rao tweeted, “Dear PM @narendramodi Ji, If you had really meant what you spoke about Respecting women, urge you to intervene & rescind the Gujarat Govt remission order releasing 11 Rapists. Sir, it is nauseating to put it mildly & against MHA order. Need you to show sagacity to the Nation. (sic)”

The Minister also requested Prime Minister Modi to make necessary amendments to the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) suitably so that no rapist can get a bail through judiciary. “Strong legislations are the only way to ensure that the Judiciary can deliver swiftly and perform at its best,” he said in another tweet.

All the 11 life term convicts in the case were released as per the remission policy prevalent in Gujarat at the time of their conviction in 2008.