KT Rama Rao urges Telangana CM to complete the Eco Park Project at Kothwalguda

He remarked that the ambitious project, initiated under the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) administration, has come to a halt since the party left office last year.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 10 July 2024, 01:51 PM

Hyderabad: Former Municipal Administration and Urban Development (MA&UD) Minister KT Rama Rao has called upon Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy to complete the Eco Park project on the Himayat Sagar Lakefront at Kothwalguda, near Hyderabad. He remarked that the ambitious project, initiated under the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) administration, has come to a halt since the party left office last year.

In a post on his social media handle X (formerly Twitter), KT Rama Rao expressed his concerns, stating, “We had launched an ambitious project called the ‘Eco Park’ on the Himayat Sagar Lakefront at Kothwalguda near Hyderabad in about 125 acres with attractions such as India’s largest aviary, an aquarium, boardwalks, landscaped parks, and weekend camping options. The project was launched in October 2022 and works were progressing until we relinquished office. Now, I’ve learned that the project has come to a standstill in the last few months due to a lack of support from the administration.”

He urged the current administration to prioritize the completion of the Eco Park, emphasizing its potential as a major recreational hub for families. “I request @TelanganaCMO to take this project forward and make sure Hyderabadis have a great family getaway as we had conceptualized,” he added.

We had launched an ambitious project called as the ‘Eco Park’ on the Himayat Sagar Lakefront at Kothwalguda near Hyderabad in about 125 acres with attractions such as, India’s largest Aviary, Aquarium, Boardwalks, landscaped parks and weekend camping options etc The project… pic.twitter.com/5yiFLeH4iP — KTR (@KTRBRS) July 10, 2024

Spanning across 125 acres, the Himayat Sagar Eco Park project is being developed on two land parcels separated by the Outer Ring Road (ORR). Designed to cater to all age groups, the park features a variety of attractions and amenities. The first phase of the eco-park was inaugurated by KTR in 2023, but work on the remaining phases has yet to be completed.