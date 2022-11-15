K’taka to ‘saffronise’ 7,000 classrooms; TS decks up classes with children themes

Hyderabad: A decision by the BJP-led Karnataka government, to paint over 7,000 classrooms in schools across the State in saffron colour, has kicked up a row with educationalists and political parties describing the move as saffronisation of education.

The Karnataka government under its Viveka scheme as a means to ensure ‘uniformity’ of classrooms had decided to paint the classrooms saffron.

This was disclosed by Minister of Department of School Education BC Nagesh at a programme in Gadag on Sunday. “Viveka new classrooms will be in saffron colour, not because of the ideology it denotes, but because the architects suggested,” the Minister reportedly said.

Under the Viveka classrooms scheme, the Karnataka government is refurbishing the old and dilapidated classrooms. The Education department is constructing classrooms in new schools like Karnataka Public Schools (KPS) or Adarsha Schools. Towards this, the department has approved around Rs.992 crore under the scheme for refurbishing and constructing around 7,000 Viveka classrooms, according to reports.

Soon after the Minister’s announcement, educationalists and political parties condemned the move and slammed the Karnataka government for trying to influence its ‘political agenda’ in the guise of colouring the classrooms. Educationist Niranjanaradhya VP described the government’s move to paint classrooms saffron “a new form of saffronisation of education”.

According to reports, senior Congress leader Veerappa Moily condemned the proposal as an attempt to subvert the educational system built on the principles of scientific inquiry.

Despite the criticism, Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai defended his government’s controversial decision. Addressing media persons at Kalburagi district he was quoted saying “What is wrong? Saffron colour is a part of the national flag. We are building the classrooms and dedicating them to Swami Vivekananda who was a monk who wore saffron clothes.”

On the contrary, the Telangana government under its flagship programme “Mana Ooru-Mana Badi” in rural areas and “Mana Basthi – Mana Badi” in urban areas is taking up several works for comprehensive development and strengthening of infrastructure facilities in all 26,065 Government and Local body Schools in a phased manner. These works are being executed with an estimated cost of Rs. 7,289.54 crore.

As part of the programme, the education department is executing Building as Learning Aid concept aimed at improving quality of education by developing different themes of classrooms, including child-friendly cartoons, animals & nature, legendaries like Scientists, Sportsman, Athletics, Freedom Fighters & Great Leaders, historical structure and charts (Geographical & Historical of World & Nation etc)