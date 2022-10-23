K’taka withdraws order to collect Rs 100 donations from parents of govt school students amid criticism

File Photo of Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai.

Bengaluru: Education Department of Karnataka on Saturday withdrew an order to collect Rs 100 as monthly donations from parents for the development and management of the government primary and high schools after facing criticism from political parties and parents.

On October 20, the Minister of School Education and Time, the Development and Monitoring Committee (SDMC) in Government Primary and High Schools, in its order, instructed the government primary and high schools to collect Rs 100 as a monthly donation from parents of each student for development work.

The Government of Karnataka issued a statement by the Department of Public Education stating that “the circular issued on 20-10-2022 regarding acceptance has been withdrawn with immediate effect.” Janata Dal (Secular) leader and former chief minister HD Kumaraswamy slammed the Karnataka government for collecting money from the parents of school students.

“This government has become bankrupt that is why reason they are collecting money shamelessly,” said the JDS leader.

Leader of Opposition Siddaramaiah claimed that the BJP wanted to loot the parents and all the previous programs announced by his government was stopped by the present BJP government and shamelessly this government is collecting money from the students for the development of the schools and the

maintenance of the schools which is drastic.

“@BJP4Karnataka government has now targeted poor students of government schools. After looting 40 per cent commission from government coffers, they now want to loot from the parents too,” he said in a tweet.

Siddaramaiah said that his government gave milk, cooked meals, uniform-shoes, vidyasiri and hostel facilities to the students.

“This @BJP4Karnataka government took all these back one by one and now wants to take their money also,” the former chief minister tweeted.

The Congress leader further demanded the immediate withdrawal of the order.

“The education department should immediately withdraw the order to collect money from the parents,” he said and urged the government “to restart all the programs meant for students”.