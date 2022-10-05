JD(S) to fight in alliance with BRS: HD Kumaraswamy

Hyderabad: Former Karnataka Chief Minister and JD(S) leader HD Kumaraswamy on Wednesday announced that his party will contest the upcoming Assembly elections in Karnataka, in alliance with the Telangana Rashtra Samithi (now Bharat Rashtra Samithi). He participated in the TRS general body meeting which passed an unanimous resolution to rename the party as Bharat Rashtra Samithi.

Welcoming the launch of BRS and praying for its success, Kumaraswamy stated that Telangana schemes have become a role model for others in the country. He said the TRS understands the issues of the people and addressing their needs with novel initiatives which are now a role model for other States.

“The country needs such innovative thinking that helps in national development. Chief Minister Chandrashekhar Rao is a leader with a vision and his entry into the national politics through BRS, is the need of the hour,” he said. He added that the JD(S) senior leaders and legislators will accompany Chandrashekhar Rao during his visits to other States and support his efforts.

Prominent Dalit Parliament member and Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK) supremo Thol Thirumavalavan Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao‘s decision to float the national party was a timely, intelligent and scholarly decision taken at the right time. He stated that no Chief Minister in the country took initiatives for development of Dalits, tribals and farmers as was done by the Telangana Chief Minister. He wanted Rao to develop the country on the lines of Telangana.

“Everyone should work together with the aim of defeating BJP in the coming future. The divisive politics of the BJP, which is inciting communal hatred and causing disunity in the country, should be averted,” he added.