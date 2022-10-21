BJP leaders K Swamy Goud, Dasoju Sravan join TRS (BRS)

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 07:00 PM, Fri - 21 October 22

(Source: Twitter/TRS Party) K Swamy Goud and Dasoju Sravan joined the TRS (BRS) where the party working president and IT Minister KT Rama Rao along with a large number of leaders extended a warm welcome to the duo.

Hyderabad: In a major jolt to the BJP in Telangana, the party senior leaders K Swamy Goud and Dasoju Sravan resigned to the party on Friday in protest against the distribution of money, meat and liquor among voters in Munugode Assembly constituency. They joined the TRS (BRS) where the party working president and IT Minister KT Rama Rao along with a large number of leaders extended a warm welcome to the duo who were fellow agitators during the Telangana statehood movement.

Inducting the senior leaders formally into the party, KT Rama Rao said while Swamy Goud played vital role in leading the Telangana employees during the statehood movement, Sravan is a self-made leader and intellectual. “Both of them played a crucial role during the statehood movement and our bonding is beyond politics. This is just a homecoming ceremony,” he said. Further, he stated that those who fought during the statehood movement and had witnessed the leadership of K Chandrashekhar Rao, understand that he is the best option to lead the State.

Swamy Goud who served the first chairman of the Telangana Legislative Council, stated that despite being a national party and the ruling party at the Centre, the BJP failed to address the issues pertaining to Telangana including river water sharing and implementation of promises under the Andhra Pradesh Reorganisation Act.

As majority of these issues including inter-State water disputes were within the purview of the Central government, he had joined the BJP with hopes that being a national party, it would overcome the hurdles and fulfill the promises made to the people of Telangana.

“Rather than implementing the promises, the BJP leadership turned a blind eye to our repeated requests. We fought for Telangana’s rights within the party, but there has been no response from the party leadership. Now that Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao had transformed the TRS into a national party called BRS. We are confident that as a national party, the BRS will address the problems of Telangana as well as the country,” he said.

Echoeing similar views, Dasoju Sravan stated that he was highly disappointed with the BJP leadership and its attitude towards the issues pertaining to the State. He said the BJP leadership makes only promises to the people, but does not deliver them. Instead, the party leadership was encouraging defections and routine electoral politics. “I pledge to work with Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao till my last breath. I’ll be forever greatful to the Chief Minister who gave me a political life and identity.