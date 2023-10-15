KTR accusses Congress of renaming schemes from previous BRS election manifesto

KT Rama Rao slammed the Congress for its history of losing elections and not having a clear vision for Telangana

Hyderabad: BRS working president and Minister KT Rama Rao has strongly criticised the Congress for claiming that the BRS copied their “six guarantees” in a bid to win voters in the upcoming Assembly elections. Instead, he accused the Congress of merely renaming schemes from the previous BRS election manifesto to mislead the public.

During a candid conversation on a vernacular news channel, Rama Rao specifically praised a few new schemes in the BRS manifesto for 2023 polls. One scheme he highlighted is called “KCR Bima” offering insurance coverage of Rs 5 lakh to every family holding a white ration card. Another scheme he appreciated is “Telangana Annapurna,” which provides good quality rice to families with ration cards. He also supported the “Soubhagya Lakshmi” scheme, which aims to help women in the State.

The Minister explained that these schemes are a part of Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao‘s plan to improve life for the people of Telangana. These programmes are the government’s way of helping the vulnerable citizens.

He criticised the Congress party for failing to keep its promises during its previous rule in erstwhile Andhra Pradesh. He said that the Congress had pledged free electricity and cheap rice but didn’t deliver on these promises.

Rama Rao also talked about the BRS’s commitment to social welfare. He pointed out that around 44 lakh people are benefiting from Aasara pensions under BRS rule compared to the Congress regime. He exuded confidence in the BRS’s approach to governing, emphasising its focus on the welfare of the people and development. He reminded that Telangana now has the highest per capita income in the country.

He slammed the Congress for its history of losing elections and not having a clear vision for the state. Rama Rao questioned why the Congress keeps asking for more chances despite their past failures.

Rama Rao made it clear that the BRS does not plan to form alliances with the BJP and believes that the State’s development should come before political alliances. He highlighted the significant budget allocated for minority welfare in Telangana, which he said surpasses other States. He also noted that the BRS has increased its investment in minority welfare tenfold since 2014.

He expressed confidence in the BRS’s prospects in the upcoming elections, predicting a significant win. He assured that Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao will continue leading the State for the next five years and hinted at the possibility of the BRS playing a role at the national level once they return to power.

