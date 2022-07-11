KTR, Anand Mahindra on managing committee for Formula-E in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: With Hyderabad all set to host Formula-E racing on February 11, a managing committee has been formed to oversee arrangements including event preparation, review of work progress, marketing and outreach etc.

The committee will be headed by Municipal Administration & Urban Development Minister KT Rama Rao, while Urban Development Special Chief Secretary Arvind Kumar is the member convener. Anand Mahindra, chairman of Mahindra Group, Dilbagh Gill, Chief Executive Officer & Team Principal Mahindra Racing, are the other members. Three subject experts/ brand ambassadors will also be decided by the committee.

There will also be an executive committee, chaired by Arvind Kumar. Officials of Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority, Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation, Police Department, Roads & Buildings Department and other line departments will be part of this executive committee.

The executive committee will meet as frequently as possible and appraise the managing committee on the progress made on a fortnightly basis, officials said.