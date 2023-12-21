KTR asks GHMC corporators to ensure BRS victory in Lok Sabha polls

By Telangana Today Published Date - 09:32 PM, Thu - 21 December 23

Hyderabad: BRS working president KT Rama Rao thanked the dedicated efforts of BRS corporators and the party ranks for their role in securing an unprecedented victory in Hyderabad during the recent Assembly elections. He called upon all the party members to unitedly fight the upcoming Lok Sabha polls.

In a meeting held at Telangana Bhavan on Thursday, Rama Rao acknowledged the efforts of BRS members in the party’s performances in Hyderabad city. Despite the recent Assembly election results, he remained optimistic and asserted the party’s readiness to function as a responsible opposition, putting pressure on the Congress government for the benefit of the people.

“We are ready to play our part as a responsible opposition to put pressure on the Congress government on behalf of the people, without getting affected by the election results,” he said. He reiterated the party’s commitment to strive for development of Hyderabad, especially since it holds power in the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC), and also to ensure that the promises made by the Congress party during the elections were delivered.

The BRS working president asserted that the BRS was a party dedicated to both development and the welfare of the people, whether in power or serving as the opposition. He urged all party members to unite and work together towards securing most seats in Hyderabad during the ensuing parliamentary elections, with a huge majority.