Congress will not be spared if promises are not kept, says KTR

In an informal interaction with mediapersons at the Assembly, KTR said there was a record for every promise made by the Congress including by the Chief Minister and they would be revealed at appropriate time

By Telangana Today Published Date - 01:53 PM, Wed - 13 December 23

Hyderabad: BRS working president KT Rama Rao said the Congress would not be spared if its electoral promises were not implemented. He said Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy and Congress leaders gave unviable promises during the elections without considering their feasibility.

In an informal interaction with mediapersons at the Assembly on Wednesday, Rama Rao said there was a record for every promise made by the Congress including by the Chief Minister and they would be revealed at appropriate time.

“Congress leader Rahul Gandhi promised to implement a crop loan waiver within 24 hours after forming the government. Revanth Reddy assured to hike social security pensions to Rs 4,000 after assuming power. He pledged to give legitimacy to six guarantees in the first Cabinet meeting. He also promised to provide Rs 15,000 per acre per annum to farmers under Rythu Bharosa, within 10 days after the elections. What happened now?” he asked.

The BRS working president said his party understands the difficulty in implementing crop loan waiver and were waiting to see how the Congress government would implement it. He said political parties can speak as per their whimsicals when they are in opposition, but those in the ruling party cannot.

Rama Rao ridiculed the State government’s decision to release a white paper on Telangana‘s financial condition. He reminded that the entire State budget including borrowings are audited and tabled in the Assembly, which is nothing but a white paper on the budget expenditure. “Before making promises, the political parties should check their feasibility. If the Congress did not check the audit reports, how are we concerned?” he asked.