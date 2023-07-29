KTR asks officials to focus on sanitation and supply of safe drinking water

"Ensuring there was no loss of life is the top priority of the government. All the leaves of Municipal officials have been cancelled," Rama Rao said.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 02:15 PM, Sat - 29 July 23

Hyderabad: With rains receding a bit in the State, Municipal Administration and Urban Development Minister KT Rama Rao directed the municipal officials to initiate measures for supply safe drinking water in rain affected areas, focus on sanitation and to ensure there were no water borne diseases in association with health department in all the ULBs.

The Minister held a teleconference with Municipal Commissioners here on Saturday.

Considering the situation, especially flooded streets, relief operations should be taken up a challenge. The relief operations should be executed in coordination with other line departments. Towards this, the State Government would extend all support to the ULBs, he said.

“Ensuring there was no loss of life is the top priority of the government. All the leaves of Municipal officials have been cancelled,” Rama Rao said.

With water bodies and tanks almost full to the brim in several ULB, water levels should be monitored regularly. If required, as per the irrigation department guidelines, water should be released downstream and residents in low lying areas should be relocated to safe places, the Minister said.

“In case if there was any requirement in executing relief measures, my office along with senior MAUD authorities would be available round the clock,” Rama Rao said. To clear water logging, officials were directed to use dewatering pumps in rain affected areas.

For better coordination in execution of relief operations, control rooms should be established in all the districts, including Hyderabad. All the silt accumulated on the roads should be cleared immediately and they should be made motorable, he said, adding if required take up temporary road repair works.

Specific instructions were issued to the municipal officials to take special sanitation drives and pool in additional vehicles and sanitary workers. Spraying of disinfectants to control mosquito menace, besides bleaching powder and sodium hypochlorite should be taken up extensively.

To ensure supply of safe drinking water, ULBs should coordinate with Mission Bhagiratha teams and take up pipeline repair works for arresting leakages, if any.

Top priority should be accorded to ensure there was no spread of communicable diseases. Special health camps should be organized in all areas of the towns in coordination with DMHO, Indian Medical Association, the Minister said, directing the officials to shift residents living in dilapidated buildings to safe places.