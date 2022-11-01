BJP activists pelt stones on TRS rally, several injured; KTR calls for restraint

Published: Updated On - 05:39 PM, Tue - 1 November 22

Nalgonda: Several TRS members including MLC Palla Rajeshwar Reddy, MLA Peddireddy Sudarshan Reddy and Mulugu Zilla Parishad chairman Jagadish were injured in a stone pelting by BJP supporters on a TRS rally at Palivela village in Munugode constituency on Tuesday.

The incident took place when TRS supporters were going to Munugode from Palivela in a rally to attend the road show of IT and Industries Minister KT Rama Rao. When the TRS rally reached where BJP MLA Etala Rajender was campaigning, some BJP workers pelted stones on the rally without any provocation. Palla Rajeshwar Reddy, Sudarshan Reddy, Jagadish and several TRS members were injured in the incident. Following this, both BJP and TRS supporters clashed with each other, triggering tension in the area.

TRS supporters allegedly attacked an election campaign vehicle of the BJP, but no one was injured. After the clash broke out, the police intervened and brought the situation under control.

Minister KT Rama Rao, speaking at the road show later, said the BJP was resorting to attacks on TRS cadre fearing defeat in the by-poll. He asked the party cadre to maintain restraint even if the BJP provoked them.