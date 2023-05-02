Be brave, Telangana government is with you, KTR tells farmers after rain havoc

The Minister examined damaged paddy in fields in Guntapalli Cheruvu Thanda of Yellareddypet mandal and Veernapalli besides visiting the paddy procurement centre in Gopalapalli of Mustabad mandal on Tuesday.

Rajanna-Sircilla: Asking farmers to be brave and not to worry after unseasonal rains wreaked havoc on their crops in Sircilla, Municipal Administration and Urban Development Minister KT Rama Rao said the State government would provide all support and assistance to the farmers who lost their crop.

Interacting with the farmers who were in tears, the minister comforted them promising that State government was with them, and that the government was committed to provide all assistance to affected farmers. Asking them to be brave, he also requested the farming community not to lose hope.

Apart from the harvested crop that was damaged while being stored in procurement centres, the standing crop that was damaged in the fields too would be purchased by the State government, he said, adding that farmers with lavani patta would also be paid compensation.

Nobody was responsible for the present situation since the crops were damaged due to the untimely rains. The State government was providing adequate water, power, fertilizers and other facilities to farmers, but it was not possible for anybody to prevent rains.

The highest compensation in the country would be provided to affected farmers, he said.