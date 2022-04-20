KTR asks party activists to kick against BJP leaders for their rubbish propaganda on TRS

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 08:41 PM, Wed - 20 April 22

Hanamkonda: TRS working president and Minister KT Rama Rao has called upon the party cadre to inform the people of unprecedented development made during the seven-and-half year of the party ruling in the newly formed Telangana State. Stating that Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao, who neither had money nor muscle nor community power when he embarked on the fight for separate State in 2001, could achieve the Telangana State risking his life and withstanding many hardships . “We need to be bothered about the false and mean campaign unleashed by the BJP and Congress parties as our development speaks volumes of our commitment to the State. All we need to do is explain to the people what was the condition of the State before the formation of the State and after the formation of the State,” Rao said.

Addressing a party workers meeting here on Wednesday, Rao made a scathing attack on the BJP leaders and warned them that they could also use vulgar language against Prime Minister Narendra Modi or any other leader. “But we follow decency and decorum,” Rao said, and took strong exception to the cheap language being used by the BJP MPs Bandi Sajay, Arvind and others. KT Rama Rao said that the time was up to teach a befitting lesson to those who were resorting to personal attacks using objectionable and cheap words against Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao, who realised the decades-old dream of Telangana people.

Rama Rao took pains to explain how Telangana was neglected by the NDA government led by Narendra Modi, and even tried to ‘kill’ the new born state. He said that not even a single medical college or IIM or IIT and other central educational institutions had been sanctioned by the Modi government in the seven and half years. “Moreover, the Modi government has failed to fulfill its promises including setting up a coach factory at Kazipet, steel factory at Bayyaram and Tribal University at Mulugu made in the AP Reorganisation Act, 2014″.

He termed the BJP MPs as spineless people who did nothing for the State except making offensive comments on Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao with an intention to mislead the people. He also took TPCC president Revanth Reddy to task for his comments on the Chief Minister and other TRS leaders. He said that there was so much time to go for the general election, and asked the party leaders, and workers to go to the people and explain the development works like irrigation projects, welfare schemes and farmer supportive schemes.

Referring to the devolution of funds to Telangana State, KT Rama Rao said that the people of Telangana paid Rs 3, 65, 797 crore to the Centre in the form of different taxes. “ But Telangana received only 1,68, 647 crore so far,” he said and dared to resign from his minister post, if he was proved wrong. “If I am wrong, I will resign from the minister post, and continue as a MLA. I challenge the BJP leaders to prove that I am wrong,” he thundered. Meanwhile MLAs Dasyam Vinay Bhaskar and Aroori Ramesh have taken charge as the party district presidents of Hanamkonda and Warangal respectively at the meeting.