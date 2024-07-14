KTR questions Congress government on notifications for two lakh promised jobs

BRS working president questions government on its failure to issue a single job notification since its formation in December

By Telangana Today Updated On - 14 July 2024, 11:37 AM

BRS working president KT Rama Rao

Hyderabad: Cornering the Congress for not heeding to the demands of government job aspirants, BRS working president

KT Rama Rao questioned the State government on its failure to issue a single job notification since its formation in December. He demanded the government to explain the fate of two lakh jobs promised to the unemployed youth.

Reacting to the ongoing protests by government job aspirants in Hyderabad, Rama Rao stated that two politically unemployed fraudsters of the Congress had provoked the Telangana youth against the then K Chandrashekhar Rao government by promising them the moon. He demanded to know where these Congress leaders were now as the youth hit the streets of Hyderabad to agitate for their future.

“Thanks to the youth, now those two have cushy jobs. In the last seven months, neither was a single job notification given nor a single job delivered from the two lakh jobs promised in the first year of the government formation,” he pointed out.

In another post on X, the BRS working president said Telangana region was earlier one of the most drought-prone and arid areas. Lack of irrigation sources and wilful neglect of previous governments had resulted in agriculture distress and a massive number of farmers’ suicides before 2014.

However, he said the Chandrashekhar Rao government’s initiatives and concerted efforts have comprehensively improved the quality of agriculture and lives of farmers. “This is called Humane Governance,” he said, citing the records of the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB).

According to the data, the share of Telangana in the farmers’ suicides in India has come down from 11.1 per cent in 2015 to 1.57 per cent in 2022.