Power of people stronger than people in power, says KTR

KT Rama Rao reminded that the power of people is always stronger than the people in power.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 24 June 2024, 09:57 AM

Hyderabad: Amid some BRS MLAs quitting the party and joining the ruling Congress, BRS working president KT Rama Rao stated that the party will not be deterred by such defections. He reminded that the power of people is always stronger than the people in power.

Taking to X on Monday, Rama Rao said the BRS faced several defections of MLAs in the past in 2004-06 when Congress was in the government. However, he said Telangana responded strongly by stepping up the people’s agitation and eventually the Congress had to bow its head. “History shall repeat itself,” he said.

Around six of 39 BRS MLAs have left the party since the Assembly elections in December last year. Of this, four of them joined the Congress before the Lok Sabha polls and two others including Banswada MLA Pocharam Srinivas Reddy and Jagitial MLA Sanjay Kumar over the last one week.