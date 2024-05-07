KTR calls out Modi’s rhetoric ahead of Telangana visit

He wanted the Prime Minister to explain his vision for the nation, but refrain from creating divisions among the people for votes.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 7 May 2024, 06:08 PM

Hyderabad: BRS working president KT Rama Rao cautioned Prime Minister Narendra Modi against poisoning the sacred land of Telangana during his upcoming Lok Sabha poll campaign in the State.

“Your provocative politics will not yield votes for you in Telangana. As the Prime Minister of the country, stop trying to divert people’s attention without addressing issues plaguing the nation,” he advised.

Ahead of Modi’s visit to the State on Tuesday, Rama Rao took to social media to remind the Prime Minister of his unfulfilled promises and demanded accountability for the BJP’s discriminatory treatment towards Telangana over the last decade.

“Dear ‘pricey’ Prime Minister Narendra Modi garu, explain to the people about your contributions to the State before seeking their votes. Despite completing 10 years as the Prime Minister, you forgot most important promises made to the State,” he said.

The BRS working president questioned Modi over unfulfilled promises made under the Andhra Pradesh Reorganisation Act including national status for an irrigation project, railway coach factory at Kazipet, steel plant at Bayyaram and Information Technology Investment Region (ITIR) at Hyderabad, among others.

He lashed out at the Prime Minister for not sanctioning any educational institution – Navodaya schools, medical and nursing colleges, IIIT, IIM, ISAR or NID, shattering dreams of millions of parents who hoped a golden future for their children.

Rama Rao criticised the Modi government’s failure to address issues such as rising prices of essential commodities including petrol and diesel, despite crude oil prices declining in international market. He also questioned the shifting of industries from Telangana to BJP-ruled States.

He asked the Prime Minister’s inaction over withered crops and suicides of over 200 farmers. He slammed the BJP government for imposing GST on handlooms and driving weavers to commit suicides. \\

Challenging Modi to account for the discrepancies in his promises, such as the creation of 2 crore jobs and the implementation of policies like “Sab ka Saath, Achhe Din”, he urged Modi to uphold the principles of the Indian Constitution and refrain from using investigative agencies against political opponents even while harbouring corrupt people within his party.