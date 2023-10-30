KTR cautions people against divisive forces in erstwhile Adilabad

KT Rama Rao pointed out that all four constituencies made significant progress in the last nine years, notwithstanding the efforts of communal forces to disturb the peaceful atmosphere

Published Date - 09:51 PM, Mon - 30 October 23

Hyderabad: BRS working president and Minister KT Rama Rao called upon the people of Mudhole, Boath, Nirmal, and Khanapur constituencies in the erstwhile Adilabad district to be cautious of divisive forces who are aiming to exploit communal sentiments for political gain. He urged them to foster peaceful relations and live peacefully.

Addressing the gathering after inducting the BJP former Nirmal district president P Ramadevi in the BRS at Telangana Bhavan on Monday, Rama Rao pointed out that all four constituencies made significant progress in the last nine years, notwithstanding the efforts of communal forces to disturb the peaceful atmosphere.

Pointing out the rich Ganga-Jamuni Tehzeeb culture of Telangana, the BRS president recalled the recent incident where the Muslim community postponed their Milad-un-Nabi celebrations in Hyderabad as it was coinciding with the Ganesh idol immersion rally, to avoid unnecessary conflicts.

Minister A Indrakaran Reddy, MLA G Vithal Reddy, MLC P Satish, and other leaders also participated in the meeting.

Earlier, Rama Rao welcomed Telangana statehood agitator and student leader Daruvu Yellanna formally into the BRS fold, assuring that the party will utilise the latter’s services appropriately. Speaking on the occasion, the Minister stated that several Telangana Statehood agitators who realised the injustice being meted out by the Congress and the BJP, were joining the BRS. He reminded that the BRS always gave respect to people’s artistes like Gorati Venkanna, Deshapathi Srinivas or Rasamayi Balakishan who were all serving as legislators.

