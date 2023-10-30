Opposition parties hatching conspiracies to disturb secular fabric of Telangana, says KTR

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:10 PM, Mon - 30 October 23

Hyderabad: Industries Minister and BRS working president KT Rama Rao said Opposition parties were hatching conspiracies to disturb the secular fabric of Telangana and create communal differences among the people.

Congress was saying that the BRS was BJP’s B team, but the fact was that in Maharashtra, the Congress was in alliance with Shiv Sena party, a Hindu party, he said.

Under the leadership of Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao, Telangana had emerged as a role model for the entire country in terms of promoting peace and harmony. During the recent Ganesh festivities, the Muslim community had postponed the Milad-un-Nabi rally to avoid any clashes. This was Telangana’s Ganga-Jamuni tehzeeb, he said while speaking at a Muslim community meeting here on Monday.

Congress had never worked seriously for the welfare of the minority community. It showcased BJP as a villain and sought minority votes only to grab power. But people have now understood all the ploys as to who was the ‘dost’ (friend) and ‘dushman’ (enemy), he said.

“Congress is seeking one more ‘mauka’ (chance). Telangana people gave 11 maukas but Congress has only delivered ‘bar bar dhokas’ (repeated betrayal),” Rama Rao said.

Former Punjab Chief Minister Amarender Singh had written to Congress chief Sonia Gandhi as to how a RSS leader like A Revanth Reddy was made the TPCC president. This was grave injustice to the minorities.

“Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao never indulged in communal politics nor did he seek votes on communal lines. If the Hindu poor are getting benefitted under Kalyana Lakshmi, then Muslims are offered benefits under Shaadi Mubarak,” Rama Rao said, stressing on equal treatment to all.

Uttar Pradesh has the highest population of minorities and the budget allocated for their welfare was Rs.1700 crore. In West Bengal, there were 2.5 crore minorities and the budget allocated was Rs.2100 crore, in Maharashtra there were 1.40 crore minorities and Rs.670 crore was the budget for their welfare, while in Karnataka, there were 90 lakh minorities and the budget was Rs.2000 crore, he said.

In Telangana, there were 50 lakh minorities and the BRS government had allocated Rs.2200 crore, showing how the Chief Minister had allocated the highest budget for the welfare of minorities, he said, adding that in the last 9.5 years, the BRS government spent Rs.12,000 crore towards minority welfare. Annually, Rs.1200 crore was spent and of this, Rs.700 crore was spent exclusively on education of children from minority communities.

Before formation of State, there were only two minority welfare residential schools, which had increased to 204 schools. Over one lakh students were studying in these schools, the Minister said, adding that in the last nine years, curfew was not imposed even once in Telangana.

BJP was projecting Muslims as enemies and creating unrest among the people to seek votes. They always said Hindus were under threat, but the fact was that Hindustan was under threat due to such communal politics, he added.