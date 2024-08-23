KTR challenges State govt to cancel ORR lease

BRS working president KT Rama Rao demanded that the State government cancel the Toll, Operate, Transfer (TOT) lease and call for fresh bids immediately.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 23 August 2024, 09:53 PM

Hyderabad: Finding fault with the repeated rhetoric of Congress leaders against the Outer Ring Road lease, even when the previous BRS government had followed norms for the lease, BRS working president KT Rama Rao demanded that the State government cancel the Toll, Operate, Transfer (TOT) lease and call for fresh bids immediately.

On Friday, Rama Rao posted on ‘X’ pointing out that Revenue Minister Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy was saying that the ORR was leased out at a throwaway price by the BRS government.

” We had followed the NHAI norms for TOT model and followed a transparent process for price discovery,” he said. However, the Congress ministers here were still in opposition mode making random statements even after 9 months of being in office, he said, asking the government to cancel the lease and call for fresh bids if they believed the lease was not done following norms.

“If they don’t do this and continue to make frivolous claims, people will understand their hollow rhetoric,” he said.