KTR consoles weaver’s family, promises support

By Telangana Today Published Date - 6 April 2024, 08:45 PM

Rajanna-Sircilla: BRS working president and former Minister, KT Rama Rao consoled the family members of the deceased weaver Siripuram Lakshminarayana. Lakshminarayana committed suicide due to financial problems on Saturday.

Rama Rao visited the Sircilla government hospital, where the body has been shifted for postmortem, consoled the family members and assured to provide all kinds of support.

The BRS working president announced to give Rs 50,000 immediately to the family members on behalf of the BRS party. He also spoke to the district collector Anurag Jayanthi about financial assistance to be provided to the kin of the deceased weaver from the state government.