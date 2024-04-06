KTR criticizes CM for watching cricket match while farmers face troubles

It was ridiculous on the part of the CM to enjoy cricket match while farmers were committing suicides, Rama Rao alleged while participating in Rythu Deeksha held at Sircilla Telangan bhavan in Sircilla on Saturday.

Rajanna-Sircilla: KT Rama Rao and former minister, KT Rama Rao found fault with the Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy for watching cricket match while the BRS chief and former CM K Chandrashekhar Rao was fighting for farmers’ problems at the age of 70 years.

State government was planning to deny promises made to farmers on the pretext of election code. Anticipating it, BRS had questioned the government about the implementation of assurances made to farmers even before announcement of mode code.

If the government was sincere on farmers’ problems, it should be clear whether it would give Rs 500 bonus for crops.

At least now, the government should write a letter to the election commission expressing its willingness to give Rs 500 bonus and Rs 2500 compensation to damaged crops. BRS was ready to extend its support.

If the proposal was rejected by EC, the government should pay the bonus after election by calculating each and every grain sold by farmers. Commenting on Industries Minister D Sridhar Babu’s statement that poor monsoon was recorded in the last rainy season, he said that the minister was telling lies though excess rainfall was recorded.

However, Congress was trying to project the entire project as a failure one.

How Nandi pump house of Kaleshwaram project was started and was supplying water, he questioned. Revanth Reddy, who on December 9 promised to waive farm loans, was not talking about loan waiver subject even after four month, he alleged.

Did the BRS party stay away from raising its voice on behalf of farms on the pretext that the party was defeated in the election? He said.

Congress party would put aside all its promises if BRS could not fight on behalf of farmers. So, each and every party worker should be ready to extend their support to the farming community, he said.

Government would try to deny all its promises if the people exercised their votes to the congress party in parliament elections. Commenting on CM’s statement that BRS chief was a referendum for his 100 days of governance, BRS working president advised that people, who got benefits such as Ryth Bharosa, Rs 4000 pension, Rs 2 lakh loan waiver, could exercise their votes to congress party.

Others, who did not get those benefits, should cast their votes to BRS.

The fear has started in the congress that the people would reject them if promises were not implemented.

Being the leaders of the main opposition party, BRS workers would question the government about the Rs 500 bonus and other promises at purchasing centers from tomorrow onwards.

Though the drinking water scarcity was there across the state, Mission Bhagiratha scheme has not been maintained. Though the BRS government filled Rs 30,000 government jobs, Revanth Reddy was trying to claim that the congress government had recruited those jobs.

Asking the government to reveal the details of job notifications issued after coming to power, Rama Rao demanded the congress to fulfill its poll promise of recruiting 2 lakh jobs

Stating that farmers and weavers were ending their lives, he opined that no section of society was happy in the congress regime.

In order to mount pressure on the government, BRS would observe deekshas in favor of weavers. The protests would continue till justice was done to weavers.

Commenting on BJP leader Eatala Rajender’s demand to waive farm loans, he opined that BJP had no moral right to talking about farmers since the union government led by BJP created troubles to farmers by bringing anti-farmer laws.

Moreover, BJP leaders killed ryots by hitting them with jeeps. It was the BJP government which waived Rs 14.5 lakh crore loan of corporate companies such as Ambani and Adani.