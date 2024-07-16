KTR criticises GHMC for ignoring public complaints

He warned that unless the problem was resolved within 48 hours, the BRS would take up the matter and conduct a 'Shramadaan' to clean up the area in association with the residents.

Hyderabad: BRS working president KT Rama Rao on Tuesday criticised Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) officials for ignoring complaints from citizens on issues plaguing residential colonies of the State capital. He warned that unless the problem was resolved within 48 hours, the BRS would take up the matter and conduct a ‘Shrama danam’ to clean up the area in association with the residents.

Rama Rao responded to a post from a resident Sumanth from Arundathi Enclave of Bandlaguda who reached out to him for help, highlighting several unresolved problems despite multiple complaints to the GHMC Mayor and the authorities concerned. The resident mentioned the unchecked growth of trees, garbage littering, lack of proper roads, and water facilities. He also raised concerns about frequent thefts at night affecting around 50 families residing in his colony.

In his post, the former Municipal Administration Minister questioned why the GHMC had failed to address the issues immediately after receiving complaints. He called on GHMC Mayor Gadwal Vijayalakshmi to respond and resolve the problems. He urged the government and the Mayor to prioritise resolving public issues.

Request @CommissionrGHMC to respond at the earliest and do the needful If we don’t get a response within 48 hours, we along with local citizens will be compelled to launch a “Shrama Danam” program and do it ourselves https://t.co/OZKKB1Ry7p — KTR (@KTRBRS) July 16, 2024

“In the past, a single tweet was enough to solve issues within the GHMC. But now, the government seems more focused on party defections rather than addressing the people’s problems,” he added.