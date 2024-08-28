BRS leader Kavitha expected to reach Hyderabad on Wednesday

Expected to land in Hyderabad at 2.40 pm; unclear if she will meet father KCR

By PTI Published Date - 28 August 2024, 11:07 AM

BRS MLC K Kavitha after being granted bail.

Hyderabad: BRS MLC K Kavitha, who was released from prison in the national capital after the Supreme Court granted her bail in corruption and money laundering cases linked to the alleged Delhi excise policy scam, is expected to reach Hyderabad on Wednesday evening, party sources said.

“Kavitha is expected to land here at 2.40 pm. However, it is not clear whether she will meet her father (former Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao) today. She will be welcomed at the airport by BRS cadre,” the sources said.

Kavitha stayed at the party office in Delhi on Tuesday night.

Kavitha, who was arrested in March, walked out of Tihar jail here late on Tuesday evening to a rousing welcome by her party members, hours after the apex court granted her bail in corruption and money laundering cases linked to the alleged Delhi excise policy scam.

Terming her arrest as “illegal”, Kavitha said the BRS and KCR’s team are “unbreakable” and vowed to fight on politically and legally.

Stepping out of the jail after five months, the 46-year-old leader was visibly emotional as she was greeted by her husband, children and brother and BRS working president KT Rama Rao.