KTR decries Congress Govt bid to recover pension money from 80-year-old woman

By Telangana Today Updated On - 13 July 2024, 11:49 AM

Hyderabad: Stating that it was disheartening for the people of the State who pinned hopes on the assurances made by the Congress Party to scale up the benefits under the welfare initiatives, only to find themselves at the receiving end, BRS working president KT Rama Rao wanted the government to mend its ways or face the ire of the people.

Decrying the strange ways of the government, he said disappointment prevailed everywhere with the Congress party government breaking its promises. Instead of fulfilling its commitments, the government was out to force people to cough up for the help received in the previous regime.

Citing the example of Dasari Mallamma, an 80-year-old single woman from Bhadradri Kothagudem district, who was badly in need of support and care for paralysis but served a notice by the government asking her to pay back Rs 1.72 lakh she received as ‘pension’, he deplored the attempts of the Revanth Reddy government to take back pension money given to an aged woman.

He demanded the government to restrain from such frustrating moves.