KTR demands centre to extend 33 per cent quota for women in legislative bodies

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 07:59 PM, Thu - 11 August 22

Hyderabad: Stating that Telangana Government was according top priority for welfare of women, Industries Minister KT Rama Rao said reservations were being implemented in local bodies and nominated posts and appealed to Central Government to extend 33 per cent reservation for women the legislative bodies.

The State Legislative Assembly had unanimously adopted a resolution in support of women’s reservation in the legislative bodies and sent it to the Central Government for introducing a law in the Parliament, he said.

The Minister virtually spoke to beneficiaries under different schemes from 33 districts on Thursday and extended Raksha Bandhan wishes. “Please tie Rakhis to the portraits of Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao on Friday and express your love” KT Rama Rao appealed to the women.

The Chief Minister had introduced several welfare and development programmes, which no other State in the country had implemented.

No other State had implemented the ‘Amma Vodi’ scheme, under which a pregnant woman was being transported to a Government hospital for free. After delivery, women were being dropped back at their home. Over 300 ambulances were being operated under the programme and nearly 10.85 lakh benefited so far, he stated.

Since the launch of KCR Kits distribution programme, nearly 13.30 lakh kits have been distributed. KCR kits distribution had aided in increasing deliveries in government hospitals from 30 to 52 per cent. “This apart, it has also helped in bringing down the MMR and the Central Government has complimented Telangana for the achievement,” said KT Rama Rao.

Further to promote normal deliveries and control unwanted Caesarean surgeries, the State Government had launched special programme of extending Rs.3,000 incentive to hospital staff for facilitating normal deliveries, he explained. The State Government was extending financial assistance of Rs.12,000 in case of boy’s birth and Rs.13,000 for a girl child’s birth. To compensate for the loss suffered during pregnancy period, he said.

To promote entrepreneurship among women, one third plots were being allocated to women in the industrial parks. In addition to these, plots were being allocated to women in the Telangana State Food Processing Zones being planned in over 10,000 acres, he explained.

Under the Kalyana Lakshmi programme, the State Government was offering Rs.1,00,116 lakh for white ration card holders to perform the marriages of their daughters.

Already, over 12 lakh have benefited under the programme. This apart, under Arogya Lakshmi programme, 5 lakh children, 21 lakh pregnant women and 19 lakh nursing women nutritional food was being supplied, he said.

Despite Central Government cutting down the allocation of funds for Anganwadi workers, Telangana Government had increased the salaries of Anganwadi workers. Similarly, salaries of ASHA workers were also increased, he pointed out.

Under the Chief Minister’s rule, pensions, especially to the women, had increased ten folds. Over 14 lakh single women, widow and four lakh women beedi workers were being offered pensions, he said.

“Monthly pension of Rs.2016 will be offered to additional 10 lakh new eligible persons from August 15,” announced Rama Rao.