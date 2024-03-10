KTR demands implementation of electoral promises before March 17

"People are already turning against the Congress rule due to delay in implementing the six guarantees. If the promises are not fulfilled within the specified time, the Congress will bear the people's brunt soon," KTR said.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 10 March 2024, 05:36 PM

Kamareddy: BRS working president KT Rama Rao on Sunday demanded the implementation of the six guarantees promised by the Congress government within the 100-day timeframe, which concludes on March 17. If the promises were not delivered before the deadline, the BRS would launch a people’s movement against the Congress, he said.

Addressing the BRS Lok sabha preparatory meeting in Kamareddy on Sunday, Rama Rao asked the State government to announce a bonus of Rs.500 per quintal for the Yasangi paddy crop before the poll code came into force. He also demanded the government to launch its promised crop loan waiver upto Rs.2 lakh immediately and provide compensation of Rs.10,000 per acre to farmers facing difficulties with their crops withering due to lack of irrigation water.

The BRS working president said for the first time since Telangana formation, crops were withering due to lack of water and in areas where groundwater levels were good, farmers were forced to visit their fields during late nights to water their crops. On the inordinate delay in taking up repair works for Medigadda barrage, he questioned whether Chief Minister Revanth Reddy was not capable of getting three piers repaired even in three months of being in power.

Accusing Revanth Reddy of peddling false news and creating apprehensions among people against the BRS, Rama Rao said the Chief Minister was unable to live a day without mentioning former Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao. “Revanth Reddy should be appreciated for being an honest fraud as he publicly stated that he was fooling people because they were ready to get fooled. Rather than delivering promises, he is busy deceiving people with diversionary tactics and false propaganda,” he said.

Former Minister Vemula Prashanth Reddy, former Government Whip Gampa Govardhan and other senior BRS leaders also spoke.